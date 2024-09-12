Dog dispute sparked Palmerston cop chase

An attempted dog seizure spiraled out of control when a Palmerston man found with meth and a pistol allegedly threatened police before fleeing the property.

The drama unfolded yesterday when police and dog control went to the 54-year-old's property to seize his dog, Senior Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

After the man made verbal threats, officers withdrew and called for backup.

The man then drove away from the property and after he refused to stop his vehicle was spiked near Waitati.

He was arrested at the scene and would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

He would appear on charges including threatening to kill/do grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a pistol/restricted weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of methamphetamine.