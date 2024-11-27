Drink-driver dobbed in by phone after crash

A Dunedin man dobbed in by his phone told police he had drunk 15 RTDs before crashing while speeding and looking for his phone early today.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police received an anonymous vehicle collision alert from an iPhone in Main South Rd, near the Concord Inn, at 2am.

When police arrived they found an allegedly drunk 22-year-old man stumbling near a crashed car.

The man, who was not allowed to drive, admitted drinking 15 RTDs then getting behind the wheel and speeding before clipping a truck and trailer unit while looking for his phone.

His car spun out on the corner and hit a tree on the side of the road.

The man underwent breath-testing procedures but elected to have a blood sample taken, and police are awaiting the results.

There were no injuries to the man or the truck driver, Sgt Lee said.

His vehicle was impounded and he was charged with careless driving. More charges could come once the blood sample is returned.

He is due to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.