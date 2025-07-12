Police apology for wrong name of crash victim

Police have today confirmed the name of a person who died in a car crash in Marlborough last month after misidentifying the victim yesterday.

He was Andres Bonifacio Hernan Vergara Oportot, 50, from Blenheim.

The confirmation came this morning after police yesterday issued a statement naming a 48-year-old Blenheim woman as the victim of the June 18 accident.

Police offered “sincere apologies to anyone affected by this error”, they said in today's statement.

Oportot had died in the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, near Seddon.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the intersection of Redwood Pass and Awatere Valley Rds at 9.30pm.

The car had gone off the road and Oportot, the sole occupant, was left trapped inside, police said.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

- APL