Drink-driver tries to evade cops by swapping seats

An alleged drink-driver played "musical chairs" by swapping seats with a passenger when the vehicle was stopped in Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle with four occupants in Fulton Rd last night.

When police approached, the occupants were playing "musical chairs" with the 32-year-old driver changing seats with a passenger, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested for driving while disqualified, and allegedly recorded a breath alcohol level of 721mcg.

He will be appearing in court this morning.

Earlier at 11.15pm, police stopped a 22-year-old man who was driving in Cumberland St.

The man had a condition on his licence that his vehicle must be fitted with an alcohol interlock.

Police found the car had no interlock, and the car was impounded.

The man was charged and received summons to appear in court.

Police were also busy at various checkpoints in the city.

On Taieri Rd, police found a 35-year-old female allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 592mcg and was charged for drink driving.

The woman received summons to appear in court.

At the checkpoint on Main South Rd in Green Island, a 36-year-old male recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg and requested a blood alcohol level test.

Police are awaiting the results.

