A driver who overtook a police car at 150kmh near Mosgiel had his 2-year-old son in the back seat.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 37-year-old man overtook an unmarked patrol car in a 100kmh zone in the Henley area about 10.40am yesterday.

The man’s licence would be suspended for 28 days and an infringement notice had been issued.