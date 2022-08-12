Drivers nabbed using cellphones in central city

Dunedin police nabbed 11 drivers using cellphones and issued more than $1500 in fines during an operation in the central city yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police caught 11 drivers using their phones in Crawford St from 8am to 9am on Thursday.

All 11 drivers were issued infringement notices of $150, with 20 demerit points.

"Just a reminder to put the phone down — it’s a distraction and we’ll continue to be out there enforcing it," he said.