Drunk driver 'returning car to his mum'

A Dunedin driver who was three times over the legal drink-driving limit claimed he was just trying to return his mum’s car to her.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were conducting a breath testing checkpoint in South Rd about 6pm yesterday.

A 31-year-old man stopped short of the checkpoint in an attempt to avoid driving through it.

Officers approached him and when breath tested, the man recorded a breath alcohol level of 748mcg.

The man had his licence suspended for 28 days and will appear in court.

By way of explanation, the man told officers was driving his mother’s car back to her, Snr Sgt Bond said.

