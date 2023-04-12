Dunedin drivers 'pretty well behaved' over Easter

Only three drivers recorded a breath alcohol level over the legal limit in more than 2500 checkpoint tests over the Easter weekend.

The Dunedin impairment prevention team conducted more than 2500 roadside breath tests during the long weekend in the Dunedin area.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said three drivers blew over the legal limit and 32 drivers blew within the legal limit over the three day period at their checkpoints.

The three drink-drivers were stopped on Saturday and included a 45-year-old female who blew 400mcg, a 28-year-old male who blew 327mcg and a 21-year-old male who blew 485mcg.

The first two drivers were issued infringement notices and the third driver would appear in court in relation to drink-driving charges, Sgt Lee said.

Overall, Dunedin drivers were "pretty well behaved" during the Easter weekend, he said.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz