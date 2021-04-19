Dunedin man hospitalised after shirt catches fire while using gas hob

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to a property in Broad Bay, along with St John, just before 7pm.
He said it appears the man was using a gas hob when the flame has come out and caught his shirt on fire.
The spokesperson said the man was transported to hospital - but he was unable to provide any details about his condition.
He said one fire crew attended the scene.