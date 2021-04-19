Monday, 19 April 2021

Dunedin man hospitalised after shirt catches fire while using gas hob

    A man has been taken to hospital after his shirt caught fire while he was using a gas hob. Photo: Getty Images
    A Dunedin man has been taken to hospital after his shirt caught fire while he was using a gas hob.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to a property in Broad Bay, along with St John, just before 7pm.

    He said it appears the man was using a gas hob when the flame has come out and caught his shirt on fire.

    The spokesperson said the man was transported to hospital - but he was unable to provide any details about his condition.

    He said one fire crew attended the scene.

