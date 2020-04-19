Dunedin printing press controls upgrade

Newspapers make their way through the press at Allied Press in Dunedin. Photo: ODT files

The operations team at Allied Press launched a major project just over two months ago to upgrade its Dunedin printing press.

"The planned upgrade of our press controls system after 22 years service is a significant investment as part of our ongoing commitment to printing newspapers for readers across the South Island," Allied Press chief executive Grant McKenzie said.

"Under normal circumstances this was going to be a challenge as the team still needed to print the Otago Daily Times newspaper six nights a week." Mr McKenzie said.

"As is sometimes the case with major projects, we have recently experienced a few technical issues that have resulted in a number of customers receiving late deliveries of the ODT."

"We apologise for these delays and request your support and patience as we work to overcome these issues."

"At the ODT we take the responsibility of delivering the newspaper on time extremely seriously and are proud of the way the team gets the ODT delivered — from the printing press to our drivers and then local delivery people."

The project is not expected to be completed until Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed and suppliers from Australia and Europe can travel safely to Dunedin.