Elevated lead level results 'not unexpected'

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Waikouaiti residents are being reassured the small number of elevated lead level results are not unexpected and another public meeting will be held early next month.

The communities have been advised since February 2 not to drink tap water, nor use it for cooking, after an elevated level of lead was detected at the Waikouaiti raw water reservoir last month.

Residents have been having blood tests, as authorities look to establish whether there could have been chronic exposure to lead.

Public Health South and the Dunedin City Council will report back their findings into potential lead contamination of the Waikouaiti water supply at the meeting, as well as discuss the results of the blood tests that have taken place over the past few weeks.

The meeting will be held at the East Otago Events Centre on March 5, at 7pm.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said she understood the interest in the blood test outcomes, but urged people to avoid drawing conclusions.

“We are aware there has been a lot of discussion and speculation about the results people have been receiving.

“Most people have detectable but very low levels of lead as we would expect in any community.

‘‘There are a small number of more elevated results coming through as well — again this is not unexpected.’’

An assessment of any other sources of potential lead exposure, such as old paint, or through other occupations or pastimes, for those cases would be carried out, she said.

“The results require careful interpretation, taking into consideration individual exposures and available literature.

‘‘We are working with the Ministry of Health and expert ESR scientists to build an accurate picture.’’

Dr Jack said it was not as simple as reporting back raw results.

‘‘We want to make sure the information we share can accurately inform our next steps. This does take some time and we thank the community for their patience.”

About 1400 people have had their blood lead levels tested, mostly through the community testing clinics at Waikouaiti and Karitane last week.

Results are continuing to be processed and people from the affected communities can still be tested for free through their GP until Friday, February 19.