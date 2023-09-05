Express service hits the spot

Mosgiel resident and daily bus user Fred Ross on his way home using the express service yesterday. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

The Mosgiel express bus is now in service and commuters are happy to be saving at least eight minutes both on their way to and from the city.

Mosgiel resident Fred Ross travels into the city every day for work.

He said it was more convenient and cut travel time as the regular service realistically took about 45 minutes.

"Three-quarters-of-an-hour trip is a reasonable time and by the time you do it both ways it’s an hour and a-half out of your day, so to trim a bit of that is always good."

The time saving gave him a little more time in the evening to "muck around in the garden".

Another daily commuter said having to stop at all the stops made it a drag to get home and the express service, which uses the motorway, provided a more pleasant trip.

"I’m only home eight minutes quicker, but we’re moving all the time and we’re not stopping and starting."

University of Otago student Mia Warman said the eight-minute time saving did not make a difference to her because she had to walk longer to get to get to the express service stop.

Another stop in Mosgiel further down Gordon Rd would make the service slightly more convenient, she said.

Go Bus bus driver Manpreet Singh on his first day doing the express route from Mosgiel to the city.

Go Bus bus driver Manpreet Singh said the service was an easier route for him as well because it eased some of the time pressure on the journey.

