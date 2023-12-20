Fintastic sight: Orca cruises Otago Harbour

Never mind the cruise ships, Dunedin was treated to a different type of sea-faring visitor today.

At least one orca was spotted swimming in Otago Harbour today.

Marine mammal researcher Giverny Forbes said she spotted a male orca this morning at about 11am, just inland from Weller’s Rock.

While she had only seen the one, she suspected there may have been ‘‘a few individuals’’ lurking in the harbour waters.

Unexpected visitor . . . An orca rises above the waves in the Otago Harbour, near Weller’s Rock, this morning. Photo: Supplied

Miss Forbes said there were three particular orcas that most commonly visited the harbour and it was exciting to see the whales coming to visit.

‘‘It’s always really cool to see them, we don’t get them that often.’’

‘‘They do come here a handful of time a year, it’s always lovely to see them and see they are doing well.’’

Miss Forbes said visiting Orcas were rare, but normal.

Otago Harbour had historically been home to many marine mammals, with southern right whales using it as a nursery and Hector’s and Dusky dolphins paying frequent visits too.

Orcas were very wide-ranging animals, spending their time foraging all around the coast, and the harbour was part of their natural habitat which posed a potential source of food and shelter.

Miss Forbes advised the public to be careful when driving and to follow Department of Conseration guidelines on how close you were allowed to sail a boat near a whale.

It was also illegal to try to swim with orcas.

‘‘Definitely enjoy them, but be safe while you do so.’’

