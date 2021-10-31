Sunday, 31 October 2021

Fire near Orokonui 'contained' but not out

    By Daisy Hudson
    Firefighters at the Orokonui Ecosanctuary carpark. Photo: Wyatt Ryder
    A fire near Orokonui Ecosanctuary has been "contained" but is still burning tonight.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters were called to Mopanui Rd, north of Dunedin near Mount Cargill, at 6.23pm.

    Fire crews were having trouble accessing the fire and needed 4WD vehicles, she said.

    A helicopter drops water on a fire in pine and gorse near Orokonui Ecosanctuary. Photo: Arani...
    A helicopter drops water on a fire in pine and gorse near Orokonui Ecosanctuary. Photo: Arani Abbott
    Waitati deputy chief Cory white said the fire seemed to be a 40-50 sqm fire in a pine tree plantation surrounded by gorse.

    A reporter at the scene could see a helicopter arrive to help fight the blaze as smoke billowed from what appeared to be an area of forestry. 

    A Fenz spokeswoman said power lines were also down near the fire. 

    A Doctor's Point resident reported power was out at their property. 

    PowerNet has listed an unplanned outage in Waitati caused by overhead line damage. 

