Police car cops a wee dousing

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man apparently on a mission to damage patrol cars told officers ‘‘all police vehicles need to be permanently damaged’’.

While elsewhere in the city a teenager was arrested mid-stream as he urinated on a police vehicle.

Sergeant Matt Lee, said early this morning a 32-year-old man was spotted interfering with the door handles of the police vehicles parked in the alleyway by the Dunedin Central Station in King Edward St.

He had been seen minutes earlier lobbing a road cone over the station fence onto a parked car in the Woolworths Central Dunedin carpark, damaging the vehicle.

Officers approached the man, who became aggressive and told police ‘‘all police vehicles need to be permanently damaged’’.

He was arrested and charged with unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle, and breach of bail by offering threats of violence or use of violence towards any person or property, Sgt Lee said.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Last night at 11.30pm, officers on patrol witnessed a ‘‘heavily intoxicated’’ 18-year-old urinating on their police vehicle parked in George St.

Police arrested the man and charged with disorderly behaviour.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date and has bail conditions not to consume alcohol, Sgt Lee said.

