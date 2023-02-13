Fishing boat runs aground in Otago Harbour

A fishing vessel has been stuck in place this afternoon after running aground in Otago Harbour.

The tuna trawler Northern Odyssey trapped itself on the edge of the channel near St Leonards about 1.30pm today.

Another fishing vessel, Blue Moves, could be seen towing the vessel.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Deputy harbourmaster Pete Dryden said the vessel was waiting for high tide to attempt re-floating.

There were no injuries tot he crew and the vessel had not sustained any damage to its hull.

He had attended the scene and was monitoring the situation.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said it was on standby to assist