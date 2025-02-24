Flat argument escalates with crowbar, spiked club

An argument between flatmates boiled over into a fight with a coffee cup, crowbar and a spiked club before police were called and separated the pair.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Kenmure Rd address at 9.35am yesterday after reports of an assault at a residential property.

Two flatmates, a 39 and 48-year-old man, had gotten into an argument about one wanting the other to move out of the flat.

The verbal argument escalated and the pair "grabbed what was closest to assault one another".

One attacked the other with a coffee cup, and the other went to their room and came back with a spiked club.

The other then went away and returned with a crowbar.

One man was arrested and the other was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

