Food fest a winter warmer

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Taking advantage of the food trucks at the University of Otago campus in Dunedin last night are (from left) Shania Morado, of Balclutha, and Mystica Amarasekara and Sheron Perera, both of Whangārei.

The Otago University Students’ Association and thrift shop Te Oraka brought the vendors in for the After Dark Feastival, part of the Re:Ori series of events.

The festival featured craft and thrift stalls, live music, warm drinks and food.