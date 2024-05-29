Going with the flow

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

An aerial view showing the Kaikorai Stream emptying into the Kaikorai Estuary and then into the Pacific Ocean south of Dunedin. Green Island lies off the coast from the small settlement of Waldronville on the northern side of the estuary. According to Wikipedia, Waldronville was established in the 1950s as a commuter settlement for Dunedin. At the bottom left of the photograph is the current Green Island landfill site.