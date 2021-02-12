Government backs journalism with $55m funding boost

A $55 million fund to finance public interest journalism is recognition of the vital role of the media, Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi said today.

Announced at Allied Press in Dunedin, the contestable fund was intended to support community and investigative reporting, Mr Faafoi said.

Those forms of reporting had been in decline for a decade or more but were vital to keep New Zealanders informed and engaged.

“Covid-19 and the lockdowns last year highlighted the important role our media plays in providing up-to-dated, independent and trusted information to the public.

‘‘We want to ensure that kind of coverage, is supported and developed across all community levels, where media operations have often cutback resources to reduce their costs.

‘‘It is a cruel paradox that has not escaped anyone in the industry that at a time when the media is struggling that New Zealanders are relying on it more than ever.’’

The fund would be overseen by NZ On Air, and was intended to support projects which filled a public interest service and would otherwise be at risk or not produced without the additional money.

Mr Faafoi said the funding, which was sourced from the Covid-19 recovery fund, would provide an opportunity for media organisations to consider adopting new models of doing business post-Covid.

‘‘The media’s role through the pandemic was fundamental and fundamental to New Zealand’s successful response, and the government is committed to supporting the sector and ensuring it continues to serve our diverse communities across the country.’’

Last year the Government provided several million dollars support to media companies, most of which went to broadcasters.

Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi making the announcement in the Otago Daily Times building this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Mr Faafoi said the fund would be available to all media, from major companies to small, local entities, Maori, Pacific and ethnic media, and coverage which received a grant would need to have a ‘‘sharing’’ element.

Mr Faafoi said that would likely entail that it would either be broadcast or available on-line.

“The key concepts of the fund have been developed alongside independent media experts and work is under way to gain further feedback from across the sector,’’ Mr Faafoi said.

‘‘These insights will help inform the detailed design and delivery of the fund.’’

This financial year $10 million would be available, followed by $25 million in 2021/22, and $20 million in 2022/23.

Further details of the fund would be available late next month, with applications expected to open in April.

