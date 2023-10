Dunedin police are investigating a possible threat with a gun on the Southern Motorway today.

Dunedin police received a report by a member of the public at 3.45pm that a car was following them on the Southern Motorway and making threats with a gun.

The people in both cars were possibly known to each other, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded but did not find the vehicles involved.

