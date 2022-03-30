1386 new community cases in South, another death

The Southern DHB says it's preparing for more hospital admissions in coming weeks as more older and vulnerable people fall ill with Covid-19.

There are 1386 new community cases in the SDHB area to report today, and another person has died with the virus in the South.

There are 26 people in hospital in the SDHB area, and currently 8336 active cases.

In a statement this afternoon, the DHB warned it expected hospital admissions to climb as the outbreak of the highly transmissible Covid variant, Omicron, reached older and more vulnerable members of the community.

Over weekends the Southern district regularly saw a dip in Covid case numbers, but for the last two days these have risen to sit around 1400, it said.

"We will know we have passed our Covid-19 case peak when we have a consistent fall in numbers over several days.

"The Southern Health system wants to highlight to the public that now is not the time to get complacent regarding public health measures.

"It is more important than ever to continue to wear a mask in public, follow good hand hygiene, practice physical distancing and, if feeling sick, get tested and isolate at home until you receive a negative test result."

Source: DHB

The DHB said communities throughout the district have pulled together in a collective effort to protect families, communities and loved ones from the virus.

"We still have vulnerable people in our communities who could suffer adverse effects because of Covid-19 infection. When you are out and about in our beautiful district, please think of these people and wear a mask and stay home if you have symptoms, have tested positive for Covid-19 or are a household contact of a positive case.

"By continuing to work together we can all protect our most vulnerable."

The DHB reiterated the importance of protection, saying the Southern district did a "great job of pulling together and getting double vaccinated".

"Over 97% of our community have now received a double dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. Currently 75% of those eligible for their booster dose have received it. If you received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination more than 3 months ago, and are over the age of 18, you are eligible to get your booster dose. Do not delay, get it today.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said for many people, an Omicron infection would be mild.

“But the reason for a mild illness is because of having received a booster vaccine. Having your booster vaccine doesn't just mean you are more likely to have a mild illness, it decreases the likelihood that you will end up in hospital because of Covid-19 infection.”

SDHB hospitalisations

Source: SDHB

If you test positive

The Southern DHB said a person who tests positive using a RAT test does not have to have it confirmed by a PCR test: "You are a case".

"Please update your My COVID Record with your result. Call 0800 222 478, option 3, if you need any support to do this. This service is available from 8am to 8pm daily."

"If you receive a text notification that you are positive, please do the online survey in the link you receive in the text message as soon as possible. This will ensure you can receive the appropriate care and support when you need it. Please be aware that, after filling in your My COVID Record with your positive RAT result, there can be a 24-hour delay before you receive this text message.

"Make sure you and your family have a plan to self-isolate or care for vulnerable family members in case this is needed. Start to have these conversations now - before you need to have them. "

Nearly 16,000 new cases, 14 deaths

Nationally, the Ministry of Health today reported 15,918 new community cases, 817 hospitalisations and 14 deaths with Covid. Of those in hospital, 24 are in intensive care.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 317, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 15.

Four of the deaths today were from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, one from the Lakes DHB, one from the Wellington region, one from Nelson Marlborough, one from Canterbury, one from South Canterbury and one from Southern.

Five people were in aged their 70s, six in their 80s and three were in their 90s. One was a woman and 13 were men.

The Ministry said the deaths included people who have died over the past six days but were only recently notified.

Today's new community cases are in (PCR & RAT): Northland (634), Auckland (2,691), Waikato (1,508), Bay of Plenty (987), Lakes (438), Hawke’s Bay (892), MidCentral (851), Whanganui (399), Taranaki (649), Tairāwhiti (183), Wairarapa (152), Capital and Coast (1,054), Hutt Valley (599), Nelson Marlborough (605), Canterbury (2,535), South Canterbury (293), Southern (1386), West Coast (55); Unknown (7).

Cases in hospital today: Northland: 30; North Shore: 129; Middlemore: 170; Auckland: 139; Waikato: 82; Bay of Plenty: 25; Lakes: 13; Tairāwhiti: 2, Hawke’s Bay: 30; Taranaki: 17; Whanganui: 9; MidCentral: 21; Hutt Valley: 17; Capital and Coast: 30; Wairarapa: 1; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 1; Southern: 26.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 58.

The seven day rolling average of community cases is 14,969.

There are now 104,769 active Covid-19 community cases in the country.

Hipkins coy over Auckland move

At today's update Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins wouldn't be drawn on Auckland's chances of moving to Orange under the traffic light system, having already passed its Omicron peak. He said he was yet to have "a firm leaning" for Monday's review of traffic light settings.

"We'll be following closely the public health advice we get over the weekend."

The main difference between red and orange was the size of indoor gatherings. There is no limit under Orange.

"The main thing we're all looking for is where we're at in terms of the overall peak."

In some parts of the country case numbers were continued to trend up, he said.

Hipkins said there would continue to be spikes in coming weeks, which was not unexpected.

"The overall trend is heading in a downward direction."

Vaccines for young people

Hipkins said he expected vaccine uptake to be "slow" for children in the 5-11 age group.

"A lot of work" was going on with local health providers and schools to increase that uptake. We knew this was going to be a long, slow grind, if you like, to get those vaccination rates up for children."

He urged parents to get their kids vaccinated, though there wasn't the same Government pressure as there was for the adult population.

"We're seeing a decline in the uptake of vaccination across the board at the moment."

Part of the reason was people who had caught Omicron and couldn't be vaccinated for three months after they were infected.

Advertising campaigns were continuing to target the 5-11s, as were grass roots programmes to inform parents.

"That is slower, but that is the way we're going to reach those groups."

Hipkins said providing vaccinations on site in schools made more sense in isolated communities where schools were less likely to be located right next to a vaccination site. DHBs were making those decisions.

The Minister was awaiting advice on a booster for those aged 12 to 17.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald