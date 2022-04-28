Covid cases in South still high, 13 deaths nationally

Photo: Getty Images

Thirteen more people have died with Covid-19 and there have been 9047 new community cases to report in New Zealand, including 1065 in the South.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the deaths being reported today are for people who have died over the previous nine days, apart from two deaths on April 4.

"Delays to reporting can also be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died."

To date, there have been 723 publicly reported deaths and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

The latest recorded deaths include three people from Canterbury, two from the Auckland region, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from MidCentral and one from Hawke’s Bay.

Two were in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s, three in their 80s, and five were over 90.

Five were women and eight were men.

Hospitalisations

Nationally, 484 people are in hospital including 33 in the Southern DHB area.

Some 15 people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

Total number 484: Northland: 36; Waitemata: 74; Counties Manukau: 60; Auckland: 105; Waikato: 33; Bay of Plenty: 14; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 12; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 7; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 14; Capital and Coast: 9; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 60; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 33

Case numbers

The Ministry said today’s seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 7705 - similar to last Thursday, when it was 7935.

"It’s an ongoing reminder to remain vigilant. Please continue to follow public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you’re feeling unwell.

"Another way to protect you, your whānau and friends is to get vaccinated, if you aren’t already. It’s free and available for everyone aged five and over.

"Vaccination remains our best defence against Covid-19 and a booster – in addition to first and second doses – gives you greater immunity against Omicron and severe illness. There’s a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you’re up to date with your Covid-19 vaccinations."

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (276), Auckland (2519), Waikato (550), Bay of Plenty (335), Lakes (129), Hawke’s Bay (281), MidCentral (344), Whanganui (108), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (137), Wairarapa (95), Capital and Coast (589), Hutt Valley (236), Nelson Marlborough (358), Canterbury (1505), South Canterbury (185), Southern (1065), West Coast (113), Unknown (7)

There were 80 new cases recorded at the border.

