SDHB cancelled over 400 surgeries in wake of virus

The Southern District Health Board says it could take a year to catch up on cancelled and postponed surgeries in the wake of Covid-19.

The DHB has cancelled more than 400 surgeries.

Its chief executive Chris Fleming told a board meeting this morning that this does not account for people who would have received surgery, but didn't.

He said that figure is likely closer to 900 patients.

Fleming said he expects it will take about a year to get on top of the surgeries put on hold.

The March financial results show the Southern DHB is facing a potential revenue loss of more than a million dollars and has already cost in excess of $300,000 in additional costs.