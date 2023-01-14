Heat is on for chip prices

The Kiwi classic fish and chip dinner may soon be out of reach for many low income families if the price of chips continues to increase.

Chip lovers are becoming increasingly angry about the rising costs and declining quantity of fries.

Ingredient supplier Kaan’s — who supply many Dunedin stores with fries and oil — recently sent out a notification informing clients the cost of chips would rise to $43 per 15kg bag next month.

In April 2022, the same amount of chips was $29 from the supplier — a difference of 67% over 10 months.

Best Cafe owner and former private chef Jessica Marks said the price of potatoes had increased over the past year, due to a worldwide potato shortage.

"Cold climate and frosts mean they [potatoes] are producing more starch, and because of this, only 50% of farmers spuds are sellable.

"The price of a sack of potatoes has gone up by $1.50 per 25kg."

However, the main price hike affected pre-cut frozen chips produced by fries manufacturers, because the cost of canola oil had skyrocketed.

She said many chip manufacturers used canola oil to blanch their fries before they were frozen and packaged.

"Everything is Covid-related. There’s not enough people to produce it."

Increasing costs in diesel, freight, packaging and wage increases also contributed to the price rises.

Preparing for the dinner rush, Aaron Hook, owner of the recently opened Hooked fish and chip shop in Ravensbourne, pours chips into a basket for frying. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

She said the price hike had not affected her as much as other fish and chip shop owners because she hand-cut her own chips and fried them in beef fat.

But it was becoming a major concern for Hooked fish and chip shop owners Misao and Aaron Hook, of Ravensbourne, because they used pre-cut frozen chips and were not sure how long they could continue to absorb the price rises.

"We can’t just increase the price because the wholesaler puts up the price," Ms Hook said.

"If we did, we’d be putting it up fortnightly."

Mr Hook believed if the prices kept rising, many restaurants would struggle financially.

St Clair Fish Supply owner Xie Yan said the rising costs of chips was "too much" and "really bad", and he was worried it would continue.

He said people were buying fewer scoops of chips because of the rising prices.

"Some people are really grumpy. We’re losing some customers."

Despite the price increases, he said his business would keep going because loyal customers were "worth staying for".

A Dunedin fish and chip shop review platform on social media was littered with complaints about the present prices and lack of chips.

"Fish and chips [is] getting way too expensive," one local said.

Another man queried the amount of chips someone had purchased with their fish: "Where are the rest of the chips?"