Highlighting the state of the oceans

Dr Christina McGraw

A street poster exhibition that starts tomorrow will highlight the health of our oceans.

The Art+Oceans Ocean Acidification Street Campaign, "Own The Streets", will run in central Dunedin from tomorrow until July 13.

The exhibition will feature collaborations between Otago Polytechnic's Dunedin School of Art and the University of Otago's Division of Sciences, as part of the Puaka Matariki festival.

The exhibition will focus on the health of our oceans and the impact of humans on marine life and wellbeing.

The Dunedin launch will be held at Heron Hall (upstairs), Knox Church, on Friday, July 5, from 5.30pm and will feature live music, and guest appearances, including from Dr Christina McGraw, of the Commonwealth Ocean Acidification Action Group.