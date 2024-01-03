Holiday Diary: January 3

Hanover Hall, 65 Hanover St, Dunedin. Today, 8pm. Ballads to Blues ’24. ANZFA presents its second annual showcase of NZ folk artists, including a tribute to the late NZ folk legend Phil Garland.

Zanzibar, 311 George St, Dunedin. January 5, 9pm. JTB are throwing their annual Zanzibar Extravaganza. $20 pre-sales or $25 on the door

Hobby Lords, 125 King Edward St, Dunedin, January 5, 6.30pm. The South Island’s only Ravnica Remastered Preview event!

The Crown Hotel, 179 Rattray St, Dunedin. January 6, 8pm. 2024 Benning bash with Hōha + Paradox Princess + Beet-Wix. Come one, come all to a gig on the first Saturday of the year! $10 at door.

Emerson’s Brewery, 80 Anzac Ave, Dunedin. January 7, 2pm to 7pm. Emerson’s Sunny Day Sounds with Ryan Shanks. Ryan Shanks is back in the Taproom! Come enjoy a mix of relaxed covers across multiple genres and eras, ranging from John Mayer to Foy Vance to The Beatles and Bill Withers.

Globe Theatre, 104 London St, Dunedin. January 6, 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Table Read: The 39 Steps by Patrick Barlow. We will be hosting a table read of the script. A table read is not a commitment to audition, but those who might be eager to audition are encouraged to come along and become familiar with the story.

Warhammer, 328 George St, Dunedin. January 6, 10am. Miniature of the month showcase — December 2023. Join us for another exciting miniature of the month — come in, build the miniature, take it home.

Milford Galleries, 18 Dowling St, Dunedin. January 8 9am to 2pm. Ian Scott "New Realism 1966-1970." "New Realism 1966-1970" presages both the "Girlie Series" that followed and Scott’s later abstract "Lattice" works.

January 8, 9am to 5pm. Yuki Kihara Exhibition. Yuki Kihara presents the final 2 phases of her kimono series.

CENTRAL OTAGO

Roxburgh Racecourse, 334 Roxburgh East Rd. Tomorrow, 1pm-6pm. Roxburgh Trots. Harness racing action at its best, get up close to the action at the picturesque Roxburgh Racecourse.

Ice in Line carpark, Poole Road, Alexandra. January 7, 10am. Alexandra lions Club 4WD Safari. Guided tour past Poolburn Dam to Linnburn Station then to Lake Onslow and ending up at Roxburgh East. Must register through the events Facebook page. Minimum $100 per vehicle.

The Gate Hospitality & Tourist Centre, 6 Barry Ave, Cromwell. January 6, 9am to 1pm. The Gate Lake Dunstan Cycle Challenge. A 96km sealed road circuit, generally flat, from Cromwell around Lake Dunstan passing through Northburn, Tarras, Luggate and back down Wanaka Road, returning to The Gate Hospitality & Tourist Centre.

Sutton Salt Lake, Kidds Rd, Sutton. January 7, 11am-12pm. Walk Sutton Salt Lake! Come and join for the first walk of 2024! Easy terrain suitable for all levels!

Poplar Grove River Track, Poplar Grove, Alexandra. January 7, 8am. Free yoga by the river. Give yoga a go with qualified instructor Shelley Charlton on the banks of the mighty Clutha River.

Queenstown Events Centre, Joe O’Connell Dr, Frankton. January 5 12pm-10pm. Bay Dreams 2024. New Zealand’s hottest summer festival, Bay Dreams releases lineup for January 2024, announcing headliners QUAVO, NLE Choppa, Yelawolf, Destroy Lonely, LUUDE + many more.

Yonder, 14 Church St. Tomorrow, 9pm. "House of Pain" by Wax Mustang (QT). Don’t call it a comeback! With brand spanker ‘’House of Pain" released into the wild 1077 days removed, Mustang returns home to supporters across Aotearoa and Australia this summer!

January 6, 9pm. Emily Makis & Deadline, Ben Soundscape & Collette Warren. We’re excited to kick of 2024 for some of the finest acts in drum and bass with four internationals.

The London, 36 Shotover St, Queenstown. January 5, 10pm. Jappa and Kleu [UK] — Queenstown. Absolutely stoked to be hosting Jappa & Kleu on the rig at The London to bust out our first gig of 2024!

1876 Queenstown, 45 Ballarat St, Queenstown. Tomorrow, 5pm to January 5. Electric Rush ft. Heidi and Rive Starr. Kicking off the NY in style with two of our favourites.

Cadrona Hall, Cardrona Valley Rd, Cardrona. January 7, 7.30pm. Half Light: Live in Cardrona. Driving, hypnotic Celtic music from two of NZs top players.

Country Lane Queenstown, 26 Hansen Rd, Queenstown. January 6, 11am-6pm. Queenstown Giant Slip n Slide! The South Island’s only giant slip n slide! The slide is 110m long. The best way to cool off this summer in Queenstown!

New Orleans Hotel, 27 Buckingham St, Arrowtown. January 7, 2pm to 5pm. Rifters on the Terrace. Two to three hours of acoustic covers brought to you by local musicians on our outside terrace.

The Red Barn Queenstown, Cnr Red Oakes and Hawthorne Drs, Queenstown. Tomorrow, 4pm-8.30pm. Twilight Market. Queenstown Food Truck Festival, the only night market in Queenstown.

Remarkables Market, Hawthorne Dr, Queenstown. January 6, 9am-2pm. Remarkables Market. Come join us, from 9am-2pm, to celebrate the summer season.

Queenstown Rugby Pitch, 1 Memorial St, Queenstown. Today, 6.30pm-8pm. Queenstown Gaelic Football Training (all welcome!). Keen to try a new sport or rekindle your love of Gaelic football? Bring your boots or runners to the rugby pitch in town on a Wednesday night!

Lokal Kitchen & Bar, 155A Fernhill Rd, Fernhill, Queenstown. Today, 7pm-9pm. Wednesday Quiz Night. Come and join us for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Queenstown Ice Arena, 29 Park St, Queenstown. Today, 5.15pm-6.30pm. Stick & Puck — Wednesday! If you’ve been waiting to get your gear on and take to this ice, this is your moment! Take advantage of our Stick & Puck session to practise for your next game.

January 5, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Night Skate at the Queenstown Ice Arena! Get down to the Queenstown Ice Arena for our Night Skate session for only $17 per person including skate hire!

Patearoa Community Hall, 1627 Ranfurly-Patearoa Rd, Patearoa. Today, 10am. Patearoa’s legendary jumble sale. Crockery Bob’s 2024 Legendary Annual Jumble Sale at Patearoa Community Hall.

Molyneux Park, Poole Rd, Alexandra. Today, 12.30pm-7.30pm. Super Smash Cricket. Double Header! Support the Otago Volts & SBS Bank Otago Sparks as they take on the Canterbury Kings & Magicians in Alexandra this summer.

Ranfurly Pool, 18 John St, Ranfurly. January 6, 2pm-4pm. Pool party! Come along to the Burn 729am/87.9fm Pool Party for some carefree fun at the Ranfurly Pool on John St.

The Five Stags carpark, 6 Barry Ave, Cromwell. January 8, 9am. Cromwell Rotary 4WD Rally. Cromwell Rotary’s annual 4WD Rally is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year by Knobbing on the Knobbies. $120 per vehicle.

Beech Tree Craft Beer Queenstown, 11-13 Beach St, Queenstown January 7, 7pm-10pm. Musical Bingo. Get ready to play along to your favourite Disney playlist, hosted by Molly Manson. Free entry!

SOUTH OTAGO

Port Molyneux School, 1282 Kaka Point Rd, Kaka Point. January 7, 10am-3pm. Kaka Point Community Market Day.

NORTH OTAGO

Foveran Deer Park, 858 McHenrys Rd, Hakataramea Valley. January 6, 1pm. 41st Annual Elite Sire Stag Sale. Mordecai who scored 740 1/2 IOA at 5yrs 21.24kg HA 58pts will be up for sale on sale day.

SOUTHLAND

Blackmount, 2576 Clifden Blackmount Rd, Blackmount. Today and tomorrow. Revitalize Organic Farm Festival 2024. Now in our fifth year, this is possibly NZ’s coolest little festival. Why? Because we do not have huge crowds with standing room only.

Gamers United, 254 Elles Rd, Invercargill. January 7, 5pm-11pm. Sunday night EDH (Commander). Bring any EDH (Commander) deck and we’ll find people at roughly the same level.

Flecks Hall, 160 Palmerston St, Riverton Aparima. Today 10am-4pm until January 5. "A Brush with Art". "A Brush with Art" is an art exhibition including paintings and mixed-medium items created by emerging artists who are members of the Aparima Art Group.

Te Anau Golf Club, 169 Golf Course Rd, Te Anau. January 5, 11.30am and January 6, 10.30am. Mitre 10 Te Anau Golf Club 2024 Summer Open. Cost: $165 per team.

Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre, 1558 Waimea Highway, Mandeville. Today until Febuary 3. Dominie 80th Birthday Flights. Come in with your group or family for the rare opportunity to fly in our vintage 1943 de Havilland aircraft. Minimum five passengers and maximum seven passengers per flight. $120 per person.