Holland ready to take on France

REPORT: LAINE PRIESTLEY / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Say cheese! New All Blacks lock Fabian Holland poses for a selfie with fans (from left) Georgia, 10, Ali and Kiera Shallue, 14, all of Winton, and (front) Paula Powlesland, of Wellington, at the captain’s run at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday.

The All Blacks play France in the first rugby test of the year at a sold-out stadium today.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Paul Doorn said it was great to see the city get behind the test.

"It’s a really good example of the stadium, New Zealand Rugby, and the city all working together to put on the best possible fan experience we can.

"The last time we did something similar to this would have been the All Blacks versus England match in July of last year ... that brought in about $13million of additional direct spend to the city."

Mr Doorn said there would be bagpipes playing along Anzac Ave, and there were many activities around the city to enjoy.

With 29,000 people due to file into the stadium tonight, Mr Doorn suggested it would be better to be early than late.

Gates open at 5pm.