Quintin McLeod. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedin concierge Quintin McLeod has been awarded the New Zealand Les Clefs d’Or membership, in a first for Dunedin.

The membership recognises elite service as a concierge for a minimum of five years.

Mr McLeod gained his golden keys two years ago after 20 years of working in Australia, but was given the New Zealand membership after starting at Fable, formerly Wains Hotel, last Monday.