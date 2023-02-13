Hundreds enjoy runway race

More than 200 people run down the Dunedin Airport runway for charity as the sun sets behind them on Saturday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Hundreds of runners flocked to the runway of Dunedin Airport on Saturday after the final plane of the evening had landed.

The world’s most southern Run the Runway event was held at the weekend, attracting more than 230 runners to enter what is usually a high security area.

The event was run by Mosgiel Rotary Club, which had held it since 2018.

Co-ordinator Irene Mosley said it had raised more than $4000 for the Otago Youth Adventure Trust.

Runners lined up along the edge of the runway and waited for the last plane to touch down.

Once it arrived they had free access to run up and down the tarseal, a rare opportunity considering the usual security conventions at the airport.

The weather was great and the plane landed early, she said.

Jonah Smith takes first place.

Some runners took it seriously, but it was not just a race for many.

There were contestants of all kinds, from wheelchair users to elderly people.

First place was taken by Jonah Smith, who also won in 2021.

The route took them around the runway, which was about 1.9km each way.

A lot of runners found it a weird distance to run, as it was too long for a sprint but not long enough for a well-paced jog, she said.

It also had a very slight incline, providing a slight but noticeable challenge.

Other Run the Runway events took place all over the world.

