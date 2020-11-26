Thursday, 26 November 2020

Initiative on family harm having positive effect

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    An initiative established to combat family violence in Dunedin celebrated its first birthday yesterday, and already it is starting to have an impact on family harm incidents across the city.

    Whangaia Nga Pa Harakeke is based at the South Dunedin Police Station and brings together police, iwi, and social agencies to provide support for people affected by family violence.

    The initiative was launched because family harm had become a crisis. Police were responding to between 10 and 12 family harm incidents in the city per day.

    Programme manager Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the programme had grown exponentially from last year, and now had a good collective of 24 non-government organisations (NGOs) and government agencies, working together to help families.

    "It’s positive. It’s really heartening to see us able to respond post-incident, to provide wrap-around services and support and navigation to our families that are struggling through tumultuous times."

    Whangaia Nga Pa Harakeke programme manager Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen celebrates the...
    Whangaia Nga Pa Harakeke programme manager Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen celebrates the programme’s first birthday with participating social agencies, iwi and police, at the South Dunedin Police Station yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

    Previously, there were just 3 or 4 different agencies working together to help families.

    "But now we have that shoulder-to-shoulder contact with a partner agency, to discuss a family that needs either parenting advice, or budgeting advice or life skills.

    "Instead of it being over the phone, it can now be a face-to-face conversation about how we can support this family."

    Snr Sgt Dinnissen said some of the assistance Whangaia Nga Pa Harakeke had been able to provide, had reduced repeat calls to families.

    "That’s a long process. Some will take longer to accept the help, because there are still barriers in society to acknowledging family harm, but we’re seeing improvements."

    Whangaia Nga Pa Harakeke is gradually being introduced throughout the country, albeit in slightly different ways to match the needs of each community.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter