Inspections continue: more roads reopened

The Dunedin City Council said yesterday 78 flood-affected properties had been inspected so far, including seven re-inspections.
This had resulted in 11 properties being red-stickered, 37 yellow-stickered and 11 white-stickered.
Red means access is prohibited because a building may pose a significant risk, yellow indicates access is restricted amid moderate damage or parts of a building present a significant hazard and white means the building can be occupied.
The city had 44 road closures at the height of the severe weather.
The number of weather-related closures was down to seven, the council said yesterday.
There were eight track closures as a result of washouts and potential contamination.