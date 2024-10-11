Inspections continue: more roads reopened

A red sticker on a home damaged during last week's flooding. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Inspections of Dunedin properties affected by flooding and slips have reached further into the community and more roads have been reopened, as the recovery efforts after last week’s severe weather continue.

The Dunedin City Council said yesterday 78 flood-affected properties had been inspected so far, including seven re-inspections.

This had resulted in 11 properties being red-stickered, 37 yellow-stickered and 11 white-stickered.

Red means access is prohibited because a building may pose a significant risk, yellow indicates access is restricted amid moderate damage or parts of a building present a significant hazard and white means the building can be occupied.

The city had 44 road closures at the height of the severe weather.

The number of weather-related closures was down to seven, the council said yesterday.

There were eight track closures as a result of washouts and potential contamination.