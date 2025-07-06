Screams heard at Moana Pool after possible stabbing

Police at the scene of an alleged grievous assault outside Moana Pool this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Screaming could be heard at Dunedin's Moana Pool this afternoon after an alleged serious assault nearby.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a premises on Littlebourne Rd at about 3.15pm after reports of a "grievous assault".

One person was found with injuries and was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Police also located the alleged offender, a 39-year-old woman, and she was taken into custody without incident.

A witness, who was at Moana Pool at the time of the incident, said he heard a scream when he was inside.

A large police presence could be seen and the road outside the pool was taped off.

The alleged offender is due to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow, charged with breach of bail and assault person with stabbing/cutting weapon.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded with two ambulances and treated one person with moderate injuries, who was then taken to hospital.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.