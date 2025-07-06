Man dies in Stewart Island hunting incident

FILE PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A man has died following a hunting incident on Rakiura/Stewart Island yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said they were notified of the incident near Lords River at around noon on Saturday.

"A Search and Rescue team was deployed to the island via helicopter, and located the man deceased," Sgt McCloy said.

"Investigations are underway, which include speaking to those who were in the area at the time."

The Coroner has been advised.