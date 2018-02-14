Job well done

Photo: Supplied

Members of the Taieri Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Taieri, their families and Berwick Lodge Camp warden Jenny Scott enjoy a day at the Otago Youth Adventure Trust camp on February 4.

The group inspected the improvements members from both clubs had recently made to the camp, which is 45km south of Dunedin, near the Sinclair Wetlands. The Taieri Lions Club and Lloyd Morgan Lions Trust, gave $20,000 for new windows, new bunks, electrical work, and interior paint work at the camp.

Rotary Club of Taieri members painted a roof and completed other structural alterations at the camp. On February 4, the group enjoyed a barbecue lunch and used the facilities at the camp including the confidence course, abseiling wall, and a lake at the lodge for sailing and yachting.