King's rector leaving for Auckland role

Dan Reddiex will remain at King's until the end of term 1 of 2019. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

After a decade at the helm of King's High School, rector Dan Reddiex has announced he is leaving to become the principal at a private boys' boarding school in Auckland.



In a letter sent to parents this morning, board of trustees chairman Richard Wingham said Mr Reddiex had been a "dedicated and inspirational'' leader who redefined the culture of King's High School and set the benchmark for high performance in boys' education in New Zealand.

"The Board of Trustees, staff, students and whanau of King's High School congratulate Rector Dan Reddiex on his appointment as principal of Dilworth School, Auckland.

"We know that Dilworth will benefit, as we have, from Mr Reddiex's passion for boys' education, the capable and dedicated staff that he draws to him and the strong culture that he fosters.''

Mr Reddiex will remain at King's until the end of term 1 of 2019, which will allow enough time to recruitment a new rector.

"This is a mark of the dedication that he has consistently demonstrated to our school.

"We wish him all the best, and look forward to welcoming a new rector in 2019.''

john.lewis@odt.co.nz