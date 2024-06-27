Kitchen fire shock start to day

A Dunedin resident found her kitchen full of smoke from an apparent oven fire this morning.

Jissa Joseph said she discovered her stove on fire and a kitchen full of smoke after waking up to a fire alarm this morning in Heriot Row.

The other residents in the property had left home to drop their children to school.

When they came back they saw smoke coming out of the house and Jissa outside along with the other residents of the three storey apartment building.

They called the Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz).

A Fens spokeswoman said appliances from Dunedin, Willowbank and Roslyn rsponded at about 9am.

Upon arrival the crews requested extra resources and more more fire engines were sent from St Kilda and Lookout point.

‘‘Everybody had evacuated before we arrived so there were no concerns about occupants,’’ she said.

The fire had been extinguished by 10am and a fire investigator was not called.

A police spokesman said officers helped with traffic management at the scene.