Primary school teachers vote to strike

The union for primary school teachers has confirmed its members will strike for a day next month.

The vote for industrial action follows the union's rejection of an offer of a pay rise between 2.7 - 4.6 percent.

The decision comes amid rolling strikes for secondary school teachers this week.

Union negotiation lead Liam Rutherford said primary teachers, principals, school support and specialist staff will strike on 23 October.

The Public Service Commissioner has said its offer was fair, fiscally responsible and met the the cost-of-living pressures.