Wednesday, 10 June 2020

2.30 pm

Kmart to remain closed for at least another week

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Kmart in the Meridian Mall remains closed. Photo: ODT
    Kmart in the Meridian Mall remains closed. Photo: ODT
    Kmart's Dunedin store is staying closed for at least another week.

    The chain had indicated on its New Zealand website that the store in Meridian Mall would reopen tomorrow.

    It had also issued a statement on May 29 that the department store would remain closed for two weeks while the company awaited engineering advice about seismic strengthening needed at the mall.

    The timeframe lined up with a possible reopening tomorrow but the company has adjusted its website, listing the Dunedin shop as closed through to Wednesday next week.

    The store has not traded since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March.

    The latest reopening U-turn comes amid uncertainty about the company's plans in Dunedin.

    Kmart has expressed some interest in at least one alternative location in the city, The Warehouse's Dunedin central city site in Maclaggan St.

    The Warehouse store is proposed to close in August. It employs 14 fulltime, 17 part-time and 11 casual staff. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter