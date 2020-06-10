Kmart to remain closed for at least another week

Kmart in the Meridian Mall remains closed. Photo: ODT

Kmart's Dunedin store is staying closed for at least another week.

The chain had indicated on its New Zealand website that the store in Meridian Mall would reopen tomorrow.

It had also issued a statement on May 29 that the department store would remain closed for two weeks while the company awaited engineering advice about seismic strengthening needed at the mall.

The timeframe lined up with a possible reopening tomorrow but the company has adjusted its website, listing the Dunedin shop as closed through to Wednesday next week.

The store has not traded since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March.

The latest reopening U-turn comes amid uncertainty about the company's plans in Dunedin.

Kmart has expressed some interest in at least one alternative location in the city, The Warehouse's Dunedin central city site in Maclaggan St.

The Warehouse store is proposed to close in August. It employs 14 fulltime, 17 part-time and 11 casual staff.