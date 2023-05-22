Lanterns on display

REPORT: TIM SCOTT / PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Admiring Judith the giant praying mantis on display in the Meridian Mall on Thursday are (clockwise from left) Jan Checketts, her daughter Louise Freeman and granddaughter Esmae Freeman (18 months), all of Dunedin.

The mall has become home to several lantern installations promoting this year’s Midwinter Carnival.

The larger-than-life praying mantis, as well as her bee friend, can be found at the top of the rear escalator.

Also on display are a swooping owl alongside two towering thistles.

Four weekends of public lantern-making workshops will start at the mall on May 27.

Mall marketing manager Stacey Johnston was proud of the partnership between the mall and the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival.

"It is a privilege for us to be home to the lantern displays and workshops, giving our community the opportunity to get close to and be part of this magical Dunedin event," she said.

The installations will be on display until June 26.