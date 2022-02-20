Sunday, 20 February 2022

Latest locations of interest

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The latest southern locations of interest are. —

    Announced on Saturday

     - Close contact: Flight JQ299 Auckland to Queenstown, Sunday, February 13, 6:45pm-8:02pm. You are considered a close contact if you were in rows 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. 

     - Close contact: Flight NZ0600 Queenstown to Wellington, Thursday, February 10, 11:15am-12:15pm. You are considered a close contact if you were in rows 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. 

    Announced on Friday

     - Close contact: Dunedin. Flight NZ675, Auckland-Dunedin, Monday, February 14, 12.45pm-2.45pm. You are considered a close contact if you were in rows 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

     - Close contact: Wellington. Flight NZ0600, Queenstown-Wellington, Thursday, February 10, 11.15am-12.15pm. You are considered a close contact if you were in rows 22,23,24,25 and 26. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

     - Close contact: Flight JQ299 Auckland-Queenstown. Auckland Airport, 1 Ray Emery Dr, Sunday, February 13, 6.45pm-8.02pm. You are considered a close contact if you were in rows 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

     - Close contact: Fogo Brazilian BBQ, Queenstown, staff only, Tuesday, February 8, noon-11pm. Staff should self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

     

