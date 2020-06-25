Thursday, 25 June 2020

'Lifesaving' crews rescue elderly man from flat fire

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    An elderly man is in hospital in a critical condition with severe burns after being dragged from his Port Chalmers flat by firefighters this evening.

    Two others were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southern Fire Communications Centre shift manager Brent Dunn said multiple calls were made about 7.15pm, in relation to a fire in a flat at Currie Court, in Currie St.

    Brigades from Port Chalmers, Ravensbourne, Dunedin Central and Willowbank attended.

    ‘‘Port Chalmers were first on the scene.

    ‘‘We have extricated an elderly male, and he is being treated for burns.

    ‘‘There was some fantastic work done by the Port Chalmers firefighters to rescue this man.

    ‘‘It was lifesaving, in fact.’’

    He said the fire was contained to the single flat, but there was some ‘‘exposure damage’’ to the neighbouring flats on either side.

    A scene guard has been put in place and an investigation into the cause of the fire will begin.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter