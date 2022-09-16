Long wait to get licence frustrates would-be bus driver

A would-be bus driver believes red tape is preventing him from helping meet Dunedin’s "dire" need for people behind the wheel.

Because of time spent living in Japan, the experienced truck driver, who did not wish to be named, faces a months-long wait before he can step into the role.

Before he can gain a passenger (P) endorsement for his class 2 heavy vehicle licence, he must meet Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s requirement for people who have lived overseas to provide overseas police checks.

However, Waka Kotahi has defended the policy as being necessary for passenger safety.

The Otago Regional Council moved to a reduced bus timetable in July, saying winter illness and Covid-19 were affecting an already short-staffed industry.

An experienced truck driver, the man said his job application with Ritchies Transport Dunedin had gone well and the company was keen to have him training and on the road "within the next week or two".

He was told to apply to Waka Kotahi for his P endorsement, but it soon became clear this would be no quick step.

"As part of the box-ticking, if you've lived in any country other than New Zealand for 12 months or more ... you have to provide a police or criminal check to show good character."

He had lived in Japan on and off for 12 years, returning to New Zealand in 2014.

A current passport was required as primary identification for his Japanese background check, so he first had to renew his expired passport.

He also had to schedule an appointment with the Japanese consulate in Christchurch and travel there to be fingerprinted in person, he said.

"They reckon it could be anything from three to six months before it gets sent away and comes back from Japan."

He had nothing to hide and did not object to the principle of background checks, which he had obtained multiple times in New Zealand, he said.

However, he believed the system could be more flexible given the well-publicised bus driver shortage.

"They've got this application system which is going to see me unable to fill an absolutely dire need, and there doesn’t seem to be any willingness to be nimble or think outside the box."