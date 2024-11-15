Man facing raft of driving charges

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man on bail and drink-driving blasted past police while doing over double the speed limit, it is alleged.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said an unmarked police car parked in Hillside Rd in South Dunedin watched as a BMW sped past at an estimated 120kmh at 11.35pm yesterday.

The speed limit for the section road is 50kmh.

The 27-year-old man was also passing traffic on the wrong side of the road and blaring his horn at other drivers.

Police activated their lights and signalled for him to pull over, but he continued driving and turned left into Forbury Rd.

He then turned into Sussex St and was eventually stopped near Fitzroy St.

The man refused to comply with officers when he was spoken to and was arrested.

He showed signs of recent alcohol consumption, failed passive breath tests and was taken back to the Dunedin Central Station to undergo breath-testing procedures, Snr Sgt Reay said.

While there, he recorded a breath alcohol level of 781mcg - three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The man had been on bail for a previous traffic incident two weeks ago and was in custody until he appeared in the Dunedin District Court today, Snr Sgt Reay said.

He was charged with breaching bail, driving while suspended, excess breath alcohol and was currently on active charges for more driving related matters, unrelated to last night or the incident a fortnight ago.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz