The house in Phillips St, Kensington. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Police have revealed the name of the man who died during a house fire in the Dunedin suburb of Kensington on Good Friday.

Police said the man was Christopher Paul Bonisch (51).

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were notified of the blaze at the Phillips St house about 10.10pm on April 15.

Five fire crews attended the incident, he said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, police said.

Fire investigators revealed last week they did not believe the fire was suspicious.