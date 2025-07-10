14yo girl lashes out at cops in Dunedin mall

A day at the mall with some friends took a turn for a Dunedin teenager when she ‘‘caused a ruckus’’ and allegedly assaulted two police officers.

The 14-year-old was ‘‘kicking and screaming’’ while being arrested at the Meridian Mall in George St at about 5.15pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Police were initially called to the mall after the girl — who is trespassed from the premises — ‘‘caused a ruckus’’ with her group of friends.

When police went to arrest the teenager, she started resisting, and in the midst of her trashing about, she kicked one officer in the thigh.

She was put in the back of the patrol car, and while sat back there, she slipped her handcuffs and again started to struggle and thrash about, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She then kicked another officer in the chest.

The teenager was charged with trespassing and also received two charges of assaulting police.

She would appear in Dunedin Youth Court on July 15.

Both officers were unharmed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Also causing a ruckus in retail stores was a 34-year-old man who was arrested at about 10.30am after allegedly demanding vapes from several retailers.

The man first went to a vape store in Great King St, Dunedin Central and demanded staff hand him vapes or he would smash up the shop and assault the people working.

As a result, he was handed some vapes, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He tried the same trick at a second nearby vape store a short time later, however, staff at that shop escorted the man out of the building themselves.

The man then headed over to the Warehouse in South Dunedin and stole a pair of shoes and a can of red bull before leaving without paying.

Police tracked the man down and arrested him.

He was charged with robbery and shoplifting.

The shoes, vapes and some vape juice were recovered, Snr Sgt Bond said.

