Grinch finally pinched for Christmas Day burglary

File photo: Getty Images

The Grinch of Grange St has finally been apprehended months after she dampened festive spirits by allegedly burgling a Dunedin home on Christmas Day.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested in a vehicle that was stopped in Butts Rd, north Dunedin, at about 3.40am this morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

On Christmas Day last year, the woman allegedly walked into a Grange St home and stole multiple items, including a wallet and a set of keys, before attempting to try and use one of the credit cards in the wallet for online shopping.

She tried shopping with multiple online retailers but all failed as the card had been cancelled, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Later, on May 25, the woman rummaged through a mailbox in Grange St before stealing an envelope that contained a credit card.

She then allegedly used that card to go on a shopping spree in the city.

The next day, she did the same porch pirate routine by stealing more mail from a letterbox in Ascot St, St Kilda.

This morning, she was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of property, and she received two charges for taking, obtaining and then using credit cards.

She would appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz