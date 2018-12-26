Man sets fire to belongings at Dunedin storage facility

A man has been taken into care after removing his belongings from a Dunedin storage locker and starting a small fire this morning.

Emergency services were called about 8.30am by the manager of EzyStor Dunedin Storage after the man hauled his belongings into the driveway of the Kaikorai Valley Rd facility and apparently attempted to set them alight.

The man's belongings were still strewn all over the facility's driveway after 9am.

Acting Sergeant Tim Coudret, of Dunedin, said at the scene that the man appeared to be suffering mental health issues.

''At this stage, the male's been taken to get some support.''

Police were yet to determine what exactly had happened or whether he was living in the storage locker at the time.

Sgt Coudret said the ''small rubbish fire'' had been extinguished before fire crews and police arrived.

Where to get help

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543 354