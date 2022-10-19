Man slips and breaks leg in central Dunedin

Ambulance officers with the injured man outside Rebel Sport, Crawford St, Dunedin. Photo by Christine O'Connor

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after slipping and breaking his leg in central Dunedin.

A St John spokesman said it was alerted to a incident at Rebel Sport, in Crawford St, around 10.38am.

A police spokesman said it was believed "a person had slipped and broken their leg."

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

The man was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz