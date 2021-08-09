Monday, 9 August 2021

Man spoken to after trying to join kids' match

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin police have spoken to a man after he tried to join a game of children's football at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were alerted at 10am on Sunday after the 28-year-old was seen trying to join in on the game at The Oval.

    After parents confronted the man, he started running towards South Dunedin.

    Police spoke to man, who said he just ''wanted to play some soccer''.

    The man was given advice. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter