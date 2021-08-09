Man spoken to after trying to join kids' match

Dunedin police have spoken to a man after he tried to join a game of children's football at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were alerted at 10am on Sunday after the 28-year-old was seen trying to join in on the game at The Oval.

After parents confronted the man, he started running towards South Dunedin.

Police spoke to man, who said he just ''wanted to play some soccer''.

The man was given advice.